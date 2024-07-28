You are here: HomeNews2024 07 28Article 1964216

Source: GNA

Social GIS/GRA react to Kulungugu Border Post incident

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA-CD) have initiated a joint investigative committee to address a recent scuffle between their officers at the Kulungugu border post, as seen in a viral video.

This committee aims to prevent future incidents.

Leaders from both organizations, including Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi and Customs Commissioner Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, have discussed the incident extensively.

Meanwhile, local officers are collaborating with the Border Security Committee (BOSEC) to resolve immediate issues.

Both institutions are committed to national security and will update the public on the investigation's findings.

