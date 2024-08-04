Social media ‘excitement’ as Chairman Wontumi mistakenly campaigns for John Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: radiogoldlive.com

A video showing Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, mistakenly referencing John Dramani Mahama instead of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during a campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has gone viral.



Wontumi was promoting Dr. Bawumia's candidacy on Kessben TV but mistakenly urged viewers to vote for Mahama, which became the highlight of the interview.



This follows a similar gaffe by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who mistakenly referred to Mahama as his vice instead of Bawumia.



Both incidents have sparked significant reactions and discussions.