Sokode Community breaks ground for new health facility

Regional News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The people of Sokode in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region have initiated the construction of a new health facility at Sokode-Etoe to address longstanding healthcare delivery challenges.



Currently, residents rely on a single-classroom CHIPS facility with only one ward, where men and women come into close contact, hindering effective healthcare provision.



Led by Dr. Beloved Mensah Dzomeku, three citizens of Sokode initiated the project to bring together resources and build a more suitable health facility.



The new facility, scheduled to be completed within a year, will include three consulting rooms, an Out Patient Department (OPD), male and female wards, a dressing room, theater, and washrooms, among other amenities.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Dr. Dzomeku expressed the community's enthusiasm for the existing CHIPS Compound but highlighted the need for improved health services, prompting the initiative.



The Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Prof. Lydia Aziato, pledged the institution's support for the project.



The paramount chief of Sokode Traditional Area, Togbe Fia Korku, encouraged community unity in support of the project, while the guest of honour, Dr. Mark Amexo, urged commitment to ensure the project's success and improved healthcare services delivery.



The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson, pledged to construct staff bungalows for the facility, and the aspiring NDC parliamentary candidate for Ho Central, Richmond Kpotosu, pledged 100 bags of cement for the project.



The planning committee has already prepared by molding 2,100 blocks and procuring sand and chippings. The project, estimated to cost 1,234,227.00 Ghana Cedis, aims to enhance healthcare access and quality for the people of Sokode.