You are here: HomeNews2024 10 30Article 2000348

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: The Chronicle

Soldier, 4 others granted bail in Dutch National kidnapping, robbery case

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The case resumes on November 18 The case resumes on November 18

The Accra Circuit Court, led by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, has granted bail to a military officer, W.O.1 Elorm John Ahiakpor, and four others accused of allegedly kidnapping and robbing a Dutch national, Lodewijk Marinus Frederikus.

The suspects, including a farmer, trader, and carpenter, all pleaded not guilty.

Bail was set between GH¢100,000 and GH¢150,000 with multiple sureties.

Prosecutors allege the group demanded a ransom from Frederikus, forcing him to withdraw GH¢6,000 before police intervention led to his rescue and their arrest.

The case resumes on November 18.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment