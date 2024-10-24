Soldier and 4 others remanded over robbery, kidnapping

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: GNA

A military officer, WOI Elorm John Ahiakpor, and four others have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a Dutch national, Lodewijk Frederikus.



The group, which includes a farmer, two traders, and a carpenter, is accused of holding Frederikus hostage and demanding a ransom of €15,000.



The victim, in Ghana to discuss a land deal, was forcibly taken to an ATM to withdraw GH¢6,000 while awaiting the ransom payment.



The police rescued Frederikus after a distress call, and the accused admitted to the crime during interrogation.



The case has been adjourned to October 29, 2024.