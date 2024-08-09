Soldier duped by twin Brothers, one arrested, one on the run

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Atsu Adadevoh has been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court Nine for allegedly defrauding a soldier of GH¢62,165.



Atsu and his twin brother, Etse Adadevoh, promised to rent a store for the complainant, Peace Attitsogbui, but disappeared after receiving the money.



Atsu was arrested on August 1, 2024, and admitted to the crime, though he claimed they collected less than the reported amount.



Etse remains at large, with a bench warrant issued for his arrest.



Atsu will reappear in court on August 13, 2024, as the case continues.