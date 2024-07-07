Soldier hot over GH¢136k phoney recruitment

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

An Accra Circuit Court has issued an arrest warrant for Captain Abel Nartey, a military officer, for his involvement in a GH¢136,000 recruitment scam.



Capt. Nartey allegedly collected GH¢120,000 from individuals promising enlistment in security services.



Despite multiple invitations from the Regional CID for investigation, Capt. Nartey has not cooperated, leading to the warrant.



Another accused, Clement Ayomah, has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail. Ayomah reportedly collected the money, passing GH¢120,000 to Capt. Nartey and keeping GH¢16,000. Ayomah has since refunded GH¢50,000.



The case continues on August 5, 2024.