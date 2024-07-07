You are here: HomeNews2024 07 07Article 1957916

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 7 July 2024

    

Source: Daily Guide

Soldier hot over GH¢136k phoney recruitment

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The case continues on August 5, 2024 The case continues on August 5, 2024

An Accra Circuit Court has issued an arrest warrant for Captain Abel Nartey, a military officer, for his involvement in a GH¢136,000 recruitment scam.

Capt. Nartey allegedly collected GH¢120,000 from individuals promising enlistment in security services.

Despite multiple invitations from the Regional CID for investigation, Capt. Nartey has not cooperated, leading to the warrant.

Another accused, Clement Ayomah, has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail. Ayomah reportedly collected the money, passing GH¢120,000 to Capt. Nartey and keeping GH¢16,000. Ayomah has since refunded GH¢50,000.

The case continues on August 5, 2024.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment