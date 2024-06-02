You are here: HomeNews2024 06 02Article 1945163

Soldiers brutalize Police and civilians at Hamile; seize motorbikes and cash

Uniformed soldiers has brutalized police personnel and civilians in Hamile, a border town in Ghana's Upper West Region, on May 30, 2024.

The reason for the attack remains unclear. Dr. Bright B.Y. Baligi, MP for Lambussie Constituency, condemned the soldiers' actions as uncivilized, irresponsible, and unprofessional.

He urged the Military Command and the Minister for Defense to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Baligi offered to cover medical treatment costs for victims and demanded the return of seized items.

He called for a thorough investigation and urged residents to remain calm and peaceful while authorities address the situation.

