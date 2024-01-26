Soldiers who brutalised Ashaiman residents must be punished – Parliamentary committee

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: CNR

The Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior which was tasked to probe the mayhem unleashed on residents of Ashaiman has submitted its report and, among other things, recommended that the military personnel responsible for the May 7, 2023, dawn raid be sanctioned.



The committee, in its report, indicated that the actions of the military contravene Section 32 of the Ghana Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105).



“The Committee further recommends that the soldiers who indulged in the excesses associated with the operation should be identified and dealt with in accordance with section 32 of the Ghana Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105), which stipulates that: “Every person in the Armed Forces, who behaves in a cruel or disgraceful manner shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to any less punishment provided by this Act.”



It also recommended that greater collaboration be encouraged among the various security services and that internal security investigations must be the preserve of the Ghana Police Service.



“The Committee again recommends that the National Security Council ensures that there is collaboration and coordination among the security agencies in the country, particularly between the Armed Forces and the Police Service in the execution of their functions and duties. The Committee entreats the Security Services to follow their respective mandates as provided by law.”



“The Committee emphasized that the involvement of the military in internal security operations must be a last resort, The Police Service must in all instances be the lead agency in internal security operations. The effective coordination of intelligence must be promoted at the National Security Council level to prevent the reoccurrence of such excesses.”