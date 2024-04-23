Solomon Owusu criticizes NPP, warns of 'Train Recovery Levy' after accident

Politics of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Solomon Owusu, a member of the communications team of the Movement for Change, has criticized the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, suggesting that they might introduce a "train recovery levy" to address the recent train accident that occurred during a test run.



Owusu expressed concern about the government's tendency to use such incidents as a smokescreen for its perceived failures.



In an interview on Angel FM, he highlighted what he sees as the government's penchant for shifting blame and avoiding accountability, noting that rather than addressing real issues, they engage in blame games.



Owusu specifically called out the government for attributing Ghana's economic challenges to the Russia-Ukraine war, arguing that this narrative is misleading given Ukraine's positive economic growth despite the conflict.



"Do you know that Ukraine's economy is recording positive growth even after the Russia-Ukraine war?" Owusu questioned, suggesting that the government's narrative is flawed.



He cautioned that if not vigilant, the government, led by Dr. Bawumia, might introduce a "train recovery levy" as a solution to the recent train accident, using it as a pretext to levy additional taxes on citizens.



"This government, if not careful, will introduce a 'train recovery levy' and find all sorts of excuses for it. You can mark my words, we will soon be required to pay it," Owusu remarked, implying that the government could use the accident as an excuse to impose new taxes on the populace.