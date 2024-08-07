You are here: HomeNews2024 08 07Article 1967777

Some Chiefs and Queen mothers in Assin South declare support for NDC

In the Assin South Constituency, several chiefs and queen mothers have publicly endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the December 7th elections.

During a community durbar at Assin Engresi, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s running mate, received praise from the Krontihene of Assin Engresi, Nana Kwabena Waadie, and the chief of Assin Darmang, Okofo Kwadwo Benti.

They commended the NDC for past development projects and supported Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's candidacy.

She assured continued focus on local development, job creation through a 24-hour economy, and infrastructure improvements under an NDC government, urging voters to support John Dramani Mahama.

