Some health workers are abusing drugs – Doctor

Health News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Kwesi Antwi Koranteng, a medical officer at Pantang Hospital, has raised concerns about drug abuse among health workers, particularly with pain medication.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio, he described addiction among some health workers as a serious issue, though not widespread.



Dr. Koranteng highlighted a case where a nurse misled colleagues to fund her drug habit.



The hospital has implemented measures, including reassignment and rehabilitation for affected staff, to address this problem. He emphasized that addiction is a brain disease requiring treatment and stressed the importance of accountability and thorough investigations in managing drug supplies.