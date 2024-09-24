You are here: HomeNews2024 09 24Article 1985099

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some mortuary workers are paid only GHC 300 as a monthly salary – Association

Mr. Richard Jordan, General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association, has declared that their nationwide strike, starting September 26, 2024, will not be canceled despite negotiations.

He highlighted the mistreatment and low pay of mortuary workers, particularly in the private sector, where some earn only GHC300 to GHC400.

Jordan emphasized that additional allowances do little to improve their financial situation, especially after taxes. He criticized the poor conditions of mortuaries and stated that the strike is justified, as previous avenues for addressing their grievances have been exhausted.

The workers demand immediate action on their concerns.

