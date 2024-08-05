Somebody must be prosecuted for National Cathedral project – Ablakwa

General News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for Tongu, has called for the prosecution of those involved in the National Cathedral project if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2024 elections.



He expressed frustration over the handling of the project, which has seen GH¢339 million spent with little progress.



This follows Professor Ransford Gyampo's call for President Akufo-Addo to face consequences or have his ex gratia frozen due to the project's financial management issues.



The project, ongoing since 2020, remains controversial over its costs and transparency.