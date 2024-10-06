Sonnie Badu on the National Cathedral: A personal vow should be fulfilled personally

General News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Gospel artist and preacher Sonnie Badu shared his views on Ghana's National Cathedral during an interview on Empire FM's ShowBiz Today.



He stated that if President Akufo-Addo made a personal vow to God to build the cathedral, it is important for him to fulfill it.



Badu explained that in the Bible, personal vows were honored individually and questioned why the entire population is being involved in fulfilling a vow made by one person.



He believes this is the root cause of the confusion and opposition to the project, emphasizing that personal vows should remain personal.