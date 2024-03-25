Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, has withdrawn his defamation suit, amounting to GHS300,000.00, against three NDC branch members and the President of the Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG).



The move came after intervention from the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, aimed at resolving tensions within the constituency.



The defamation suit, originally filed on January 2, 2024, and amended on January 5, 2024, included a motion for interlocutory injunction filed on January 17, 2024.



However, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Sosu's lawyer, Belinda Narkey Quaynor, announced the withdrawal of the suit, with the possibility of reapplying at a later date. The suit was in response to derogatory remarks labeling the MP as a "gay MP," made by the defendants.



The intervention by the NDC National Chairman and the Dispute Resolution Committee played a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue between the feuding parties, ultimately leading to the withdrawal of the lawsuit.



Johnson Nketia's directives, issued during a conflict resolution meeting at The Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry at Legon Ward on February 26, 2024, included the lifting of suspensions imposed by the Constituency Executive Committee on certain dissatisfied party members.



These directives aimed to promote unity and collaboration among all stakeholders, including disgruntled party members, in furtherance of the party's interests.



Following the meeting, all parties involved have committed to working together harmoniously, signaling a positive step towards reconciliation and cooperation within the Madina Constituency.



Background



The MP took legal action against three former National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials, seeking damages of GH¢300,000 for defamation.



The defendants—Abdul Mumin Alhassan, Salifu Illiasu Awal Yidana, and Masawudu Dawud—are accused of damaging Sosu's reputation by repeatedly referring to him as a 'gay MP' and a 'gay promoter' on various platforms.



The lawsuit, filed at the Accra High Court, alleges that the defendants' statements were false and malicious, intended to harm Sosu's image. Abdul Mumin Alhassan, a former Ward Coordinator of the Madina West Electoral area, along with the other defendants, has been suspended from the Madina NDC for anti-party conduct.



Sosu denies the allegations, stating that the defendants knowingly published false and insulting words to tarnish his reputation.



He specifically mentions an audio statement attributed to the 3rd defendant, which falsely claims that he sleeps with students at UPS.



Sosu argues that these statements have not only affected his integrity but also his professional reputation as an MP and Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.



In his claim, Sosu seeks several reliefs from the court, including an order restraining the defendants from making further defamatory statements. He also requests an interlocutory order until the matter is fully determined, as well as a perpetual injunction against future defamatory statements.



Sosu is also seeking a declaration that the statements made against him are false, malicious, and published in bad faith. Additionally, he is pursuing GH¢300,000 in general damages, along with legal fees and costs related to the lawsuit.