South Africa Tourism Minister to boost Ghana Tourism

General News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

South Africa's Tourism Department is in talks with airlines and other stakeholders to promote Ghana as a tourism and investment destination for South Africans.



This initiative, led by the South Africa-Ghana Bi-national Commission, aims to boost tourism in both countries and address the issue of airlines flying at full capacity to South Africa but returning nearly empty from Ghana.



The South African Minister of Tourism, Patricia De Lille, highlighted the need for aggressive marketing to attract South African tourists to Ghana.



She emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Department of Tourism and airlines to market both countries as tourist destinations effectively.



The Bi-national Commission also serves as a platform to enhance cooperation between South Africa and Ghana in various areas, including peace, security, and economic development.



Minister De Lille attributed South Africa's growth in international tourist arrivals to investments in security and the formation of a national safety forum to address safety challenges faced by tourists.



South Africa boasts a rich cultural heritage, with attractions like the Mandela Capture Site and PheZulu Cultural Village.



The Mandela Capture Site, located in Durban, marks a significant moment in Nelson Mandela's history and offers visitors a chance to learn about Zulu culture and history on an eight-hour excursion.