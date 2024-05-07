South Tongu District Education director stresses importance of girls in STEM

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Celestine Kosi-Agordo, the District Director of Education for South Tongu, emphasized the critical importance of bridging the gender gap in STEM education, stating that it is no longer just about ensuring equality but a necessity for nation-building.



She highlighted that in today's world, technology is a driving force for innovation, making it essential to include the perspectives, creativity, and intelligence of women in driving technological advancement, according to Graphic Online reports.



Mrs. Kosi-Agordo made these remarks at the Girls Tech World Conference, a first-ever kids' technology forum in the South Tongu District, attended by over 600 students and teachers from public and private schools.



The conference, held in Sogakope in the Volta Region, was organized by Raddy School in collaboration with Child In Tech company and sponsored by Kumasi City Mall.



The District Director reiterated the Ghana Education Service's commitment to removing barriers that hinder girls from excelling in technology.



She emphasized the need to create an environment where every girl believes in her ability to code, innovate, and lead, and called for support through resources, mentorship, and belief in their capabilities.



Mrs. Kosi-Agordo highlighted the natural talents of women and their ability to provide new insights and solutions to male-dominated industries.



She stressed the importance of women's full involvement in the IT world to bridge the gap between them and their male counterparts, promoting growth and rapid development in any field of work.



The Girls Tech World program aims to nurture the next generation of female scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs. Through tailored presentations in AI, Cyber Security, Financial Technology, and basic computer knowledge, the conference seeks to empower girls to be self-confident and aspire for the best in every endeavor.



The event received praise from Nayram Kyei-Mensah, the Proprietress of Raddy School and convener of the conference, who expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions.



She emphasized the conference's role in fostering a future generation of tech leaders in Sogakope and beyond, highlighting the commitment of local education authorities and schools in the district towards its success.