South Tongu: Rice farmer shot dead at Yorve

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: GNA

Sina Peter, a rice farmer and producer of Tongu Rice in South Tongu District, Volta Region, has been shot dead on his farm at Yorve, near Agordome, on May 20.



The mid-40s farmer and owner of Sinagro Guest House was harvesting rice when unknown gunmen attacked, also injuring a worker named Kafui.



Sina was pronounced dead at Sogakope District Hospital. Assembly Member Johnson Kobby Amedzo linked the shooting to possible land litigation.



The police are investigating, and the community is urged to provide information.



Sina Peter, a former Brazil Rice Marketing Manager, is survived by his wife and four children.