Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Speak against the NPP’s misuse of some security personnel against NDC – Dr. Omane Boamah

Dr. Omane Boamah of the NDC has called for condemnation of the NPP government's alleged misuse of security forces for peaceful elections.

He emphasized the need to end intimidation by police and soldiers.

In response, NDC's flagbearer stressed the importance of justice for peace, urging all peace-promoting bodies to ensure fairness in the electoral process.

President Akufo-Addo, however, reaffirmed his commitment to a peaceful transition, pledging to maintain law and order during the election.

