Speak out against tendencies that threaten peace – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to traditional leaders

Politics of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged traditional leaders to address issues threatening peace as Ghana approaches the December 7 elections.



During her campaign in Mpohor Manso, she stressed the importance of a fair electoral process and called on the Electoral Commission to ensure transparency and credibility.



Opoku-Agyemang criticized the ruling NPP for allegedly boasting about unethical strategies to win, and highlighted the NDC’s plans for economic and social reforms under John Dramani Mahama’s leadership.