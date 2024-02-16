Speaker Bagbin announces plans to use local languages during proceedings

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed key committees to investigate the factors contributing to the decline of local languages in Ghana and propose recommendations.



Concerns were raised by Members of Parliament regarding the neglect of local languages, especially in schools, prompting the need for urgent intervention.



The Speaker, however, has announed plans for a technological transformation of the parliamentary chamber during the next recess, enabling the use of local languages in parliamentary proceedings. The move aims to encourage members to speak in local languages and address the issue of language extinction.



“What we will do is, during the next recess, we will definitely transform this Chamber, and we will try to put these IT systems in place and employ people to help us understand each other because we will encourage members to speak in the local languages,” Speaker Bagbin said.