Speaker Bagbin clarifies party involvement in Majority caucus leadership change

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has clarified that the majority caucus in Parliament lacks the authority to appoint its leaders independently.



The Speaker made the pronouncement during a parliamentary session on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



While emphasising the critical role of political parties in guiding, he stated: "The old order defines the majority leader to mean a member of parliament designated by the party or parties holding the majority of the seats as their recognised leader in the house. Now this new order says designate means appoints."



"The same standing orders talk about the majority caucus, and it says majority caucus means the members of the party or parties that have the largest number of seats. I don’t see the difference, the caucus is the party wing. That is the wing of the party in parliament," he added.



Bagbin's clarification comes amidst reports of the ruling party's intentions to change leaders within its majority caucus.



Interpreting the new standings, he highlighted "The same standing orders talk about the majority caucus, and it says majority caucus means the members of the party or parties that have the largest number of seats. I don’t see the difference, the caucus is the party wing. That is the wing of the party in parliament."



"You cannot be talking about appointing or designating your leaders without the party leading the process. I don’t understand that, it’s the same definition here," he said.