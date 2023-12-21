Speaker Bagbin hails Bunkpurugu students for prowess displayed in a mock parliamentary debate

Politics of Thursday, 21 December 2023

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has hailed students from the Bunkpurugu Constituency in the North East Region for their remarkable prowess displayed in a mock parliamentary debate.



Praising their impressive performance, Mr. Bagbin commended the students during an educational forum held within the precincts of Parliament.



This accolade followed an invitation by Dr. Abed Bandim, the Member of Parliament (MP) representing Bunkpurugu, who facilitated the students' visit.



The forum aimed to deepen the knowledge and understanding of the students in parliamentary proceedings and the democratic landscape of the nation. Providing a rare glimpse into the workings of Parliament, the event facilitated meaningful interactions among MPs.



The visit by the students followed a video of some students of the Kingdom Star Academy in Bunkpurugu, whose mock parliamentary proceedings went viral on social media.



The Speaker, while applauding the students for their articulate demonstration of mock parliamentary business, urged them to remain steadfast in all their endeavours and encouraged them to not allow present conditions to hinder them from achieving their dreams.



He recounted his humble beginnings in worse circumstances, challenging him to defy all odds to rise to the highest office in Parliament as the first Northerner to achieve that feat.



Mr Bagbin described the students as a "shining example" and advised them to be focused, explore their unique potentials and identities and embrace determination, emphasising that “determination determines a destiny”.



The speaker pledged his support to an appeal for a motorable road network, which is presently affecting education.



He assured the students of advocating for the construction of better roads in their constituency.



Dr. Bandim, praised the Speaker for the audience, saying the interaction would broaden their mind, promote civic engagement and develop the next generation of leaders who are informed, and dedicated to having a positive impact on society.



“I am convinced that this first-hand experience with the legislature would position them to critically evaluate the actions and policies of elected officials, and hold elected representatives to a higher standard,” he espoused.



Dr. Bandim applauded the teachers for their exceptional guidance and tutoring, contributing to the students' impressive performance in the viral video.



MPs who were present to interact with the students were MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah; MP for Salaga South, Zuwera Ibrahimah; MP for Yunyoo, Oscar Liwaal and MP for Timpani, Lamisi Lydia.



The rest are, MP for Buem, Kofi Adams; MP for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings and MP for Ada/ Minority Chief Whip; Madam Comfort Doyoe.