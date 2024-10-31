You are here: HomeNews2024 10 31Article 2000381

Speaker Bagbin leaves for 67th CPA International Conference in Australia

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has traveled to Sydney, Australia, for the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) International Conference, leading a Ghanaian delegation, including MPs and parliamentary officials.

The conference, held from November 3 to 8, will see Bagbin, the outgoing CPA President, hand over to the Speaker of New South Wales.

However, Bagbin plans to return to Ghana sooner due to a request to recall Parliament.

His office is preparing for Parliament's early November reconvening. Bagbin was recently re-elected President of the Conference of African Speakers and Presidents.

