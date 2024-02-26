Speaker Bagbin praises Okoe-Boye for comprehensive book on Ghana's COVID-19 experience

Health News of Monday, 26 February 2024

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has highly praised the Minister of Health designate, Bernard Okoe-Boye, for writing a comprehensive book on Ghana’s COVID-19 pandemic traumatic experience.



The yet-to-be-launched book is titled “Fellow Ghanaians: Telling Ghana’s COVID-19 Story: A Journey of Fear, Facts, Faith and Fortune.”



The simplistic vocabulary book doesvetails a detailed account of how Ghana in the sub-region handled the COVID-19 pandemic using the “whole of government and whole of society” approach.



The book recounts the discovery of the virus in Ghana and the swift crafting, adoption, and implementation of measures to contain its widespread.



The book also gives a mental picture of the imposition of some restrictions, the acquisition of vaccines and their administration, and the easing of the restrictions by the Ghanaian authorities.



Receiving an advance copy of the book on 22 February 2024, in his office, the Right Honorable Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, extolled the author, Okoe-Boye, for his ingenuity.



“Congratulations on your good work. I am glad you have demonstrated your writing prowess in trying to get us out of the dark age. Ghana is lucky and proud to have such an intelligent and experienced person like you, telling Ghana’s COVID-19 story in the right direction.”



The Right Honorable Speaker promised to honor the invitation for the book launch at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, on 20 March 2024.



He said Parliament would continue to support reading groups and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Ghana to inculcate reading habits in the Ghanaian youth.



Okoe-Boye, said Ghana is the first country worldwide to document the COVID-19 pandemic traumatic experience.



He commended Parliament for rapidly making emergency laws that allowed expenditures in fighting the pandemic.



He acknowledged the contribution of all key stakeholders in Ghana’s health eco-system, especially the frontline health staff at the various health facilities whose hard work, resulted in the official documentation of the book.