Speaker Bagbin suspends approval of Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has halted the review of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State nominated by President Akufo-Addo.



Bagbin's decision comes in response to an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, preventing Parliament from approving new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.



This move by Bagbin follows a directive from the presidency, which issued a cease and desist letter to Parliament, instructing them not to send the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for President Akufo-Addo's signature.



The presidency cited an ongoing interlocutory application at the Supreme Court as the basis for their decision.



In an official statement, Bagbin reiterated Parliament's inability to proceed with the approval of new ministers under similar circumstances.



"The current situation poses a serious threat to our legislative authority and democratic principles. The implications of such executive actions extend beyond the immediate legislative matters. They undermine the foundational checks and balances established for a vibrant democracy."



Bagbin further stated, "Parliament will adhere to the existing legal framework and reject attempts by the Executive Secretary of the President, through his contemptuous letter, to direct the Clerk to Parliament, an Officer of Parliament whose position is constitutionally recognized. We will not comply!



"However, I must also inform you of a court process titled Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor vrs. The Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney-General (Suit no. J1/12/2024), which was served on March 19, 2024, seeking an injunction to prevent the Speaker from proceeding with the vetting and approval of the President's nominees until constitutional provisions are met.



"In light of this legal process, the House is unable to continue considering the nominations of the President in adherence to the rule of law until the Supreme Court decides on the application for interlocutory injunction," Bagbin said.