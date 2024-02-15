Speaker Bagbin to set up committee to investigate delayed payment of cocoa road contractors

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has disclosed his intention to form a high-powered committee to investigate the prolonged non-payment of arrears to cocoa road contractors.



The decision comes in response to numerous petitions received from both cocoa road contractors and those associated with the Roads and Highways Ministry, expressing concern over the government's delay in disbursing payments for completed projects.



The Concerned Cocoa Road Contractors Association of Ghana has been vocal about their frustration regarding the government's failure to settle debts owed for their work on various roads throughout the country.



In addressing the issue, Speaker Alban Bagbin proposed the establishment of a committee dedicated to thoroughly investigating the matter. He emphasised the importance of addressing the concerns raised by contractors and called for increased collaboration between both caucuses within the Parliament.



"I have received many petitions from contractors regarding non-payment of their labor, a lot of arrears from both COCOBOD and Roads and Highways. In fact, I propose setting up a high-powered committee to investigate that matter because it is very important," stated the Speaker.