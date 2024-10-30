Speaker, NDC’s conduct inappropriate—Nana Akomea berates parliament’s standoff

Politics of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Nana Akomea, Vice Chairman of Dr. Bawumia's campaign, has criticized Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for defying the Supreme Court’s directive regarding vacant parliamentary seats.



Akomea, on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, accused Bagbin and NDC MPs of creating unnecessary parliamentary turmoil by not respecting the Court's decision, calling it a threat to democracy.



He cited past election petitions involving John Mahama, emphasizing how both NPP and NDC respected the Supreme Court's rulings then.



Akomea urged adherence to judicial decisions to uphold democratic stability, expressing concern over the consequences of disregarding institutional authority.