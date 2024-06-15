You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950719

Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament launches 30th Anniversary Democracy Cup

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin launched the 30th Anniversary Democracy Cup at Parliament House in Accra.

The event aims to promote parliamentary democracy and engage citizens in the legislative process through football.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will compete in the maiden edition, with the winner playing against DC United in Washington, DC.

Speaker Bagbin reflected on Ghana's 30 years of parliamentary democracy, emphasizing the importance of patriotism, commitment, and sportsmanship. He urged the Electoral Commission to conduct the upcoming elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

