Speaker requested GAF to sweep chamber for bombs ahead of today's sitting

General News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban S. K. Bagbin officially requested the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to conduct bomb and canine sweeps of the Parliamentary Chamber on the first sitting day of the week, typically Tuesdays.



The request, announced in a statement dated October 21, 2024, and signed by Deputy Clerk to Parliament Camillo Pwamang, follows heightened concerns after recent parliamentary proceedings.



The Speaker's call for enhanced security measures is in response to public discussions and concerns raised during the October 17 parliamentary session, when the Minority Leader urged the Speaker to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.