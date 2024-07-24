You are here: HomeNews2024 07 24Article 1962848

Special Bono Region Poll: NPP could lose 4 seats – Global Info Analytics

A Global Info Analytics poll has shown the New Patriotic Party (NPP) may lose key Bono Region seats in the December 7 election due to voter apathy.

In Berekum East, NDC's Simon Kyeremeh leads with 53% over NPP's Nelson Kyeremeh at 38%.

Berekum West sees NDC's Dickson Kyere-Duah at 31%, ahead of NPP's Kweku Agyamang Boateng with 28%.

In Sunyani East, independent Ransford Antwi leads with 38%, followed by NDC's Seid Mubarak at 27%, and NPP's Kwesi Ameyaw Cheremeh at 13%.

Sunyani West's NPP incumbent Ignatius Baffour Awuah trails NDC's Millicent Yeboah Amankwaa, 25% to 47%.

