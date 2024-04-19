Special Prosecutor hit ex-PPA Boss with eight new charges

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed fresh criminal charges against Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).



The charges include eight counts related to the misuse of public office for personal gain and the improper influencing of procurement processes to gain an unfair advantage in contract awards. These charges were presented at the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra on April 17.



Adjei, who previously faced 17 charges for allegedly using a company called Talent Discovery Limited (TDL) to secure fraudulent contracts, now faces additional charges specifically related to the misuse of public office and procurement manipulation. His brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin, who was implicated as the CEO of TDL, has been charged with one count of misusing public office for profit.



Adjei served as the CEO of PPA from March 2017 to August 2019 before being dismissed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following revelations in a documentary titled "Contract for Sale." The case was subsequently referred to the OSP for prosecution.



As of April 17, 2024, Adjei faces new charges related to the misuse of public office and procurement manipulation, while one charge against his brother-in-law has been dropped, according to a statement on the OSP's official website.