Special Prosecutor is not a judge; he can't clear Mahama - Dep. Health Minister

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Deputy Health Minister Alexander Akwasi Acquah has criticized the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for its report clearing former President John Dramani Mahama of corruption in the Airbus saga.



The OSP's investigation found no evidence that Mahama or other officials received bribes in connection with the purchase of Airbus military aircraft.



However, Acquah argues that the OSP, led by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, lacks the judicial authority to acquit individuals, as this power rests solely with a court of competent jurisdiction.



He also contends that the identity of "Governor Official 1," linked to the scandal, remains unresolved and that the investigation should continue until a court formally establishes guilt or innocence.