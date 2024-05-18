Politics of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has indicated that there are plans to ask Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to step aside pending investigations into allegations made against him in a petition seeking his removal.



Speaking on TV3, Domelevo mentioned, "By next week they may be asking him to step aside until the investigation is finished, somebody whispered into my ears that is what is going to be done."



He further suggested that the petition seeking Agyebeng's removal is a backlash against his efforts to combat corruption.



Domelevo emphasized, "Once you fight corruption, corruption will fight you back."



He expressed surprise that the petition comes from Martin Amidu, stating, "If I were in his position, I would not do anything to remove his successor from the post."



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo recently wrote to Kissi Agyebeng, requesting his comments on the petition filed by Martin Amidu for his removal.



The Chief Justice's letter seeks Agyebeng's comments to establish if a prima facie case has been made.



In response to the petition, Martin Amidu alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), abuses involving judges and the administration of justice, violations of citizens' rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.



Amidu also claims a violation of the right to information when he requested appointment letters and salary details of all OSP staff, which Agyebeng allegedly refused to provide.