St. Peters SHS emerge winners of the 2024 National Cybersecurity Challenge

Regional News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: GNA





St. Peters Senior High School has won the 2024 National Cybersecurity Challenge (NCC) in Accra, scoring 76 points and taking home medals, laptops, a trophy, and GHS 7,000.



Achimota SHS placed second with 65.5 points, while Wa SHS and Serwaa Kesse Girls' SHS finished third and fourth, receiving cash prizes and laptops.



Organized by the Cyber Security Authority, the competition aims to promote cyber safety among students.



The event also launched the National Child Online Protection (COP) framework, with Second Lady Samira Bawumia stressing the need for child online safety amid growing cyber threats.