Staff of Parliament not likely to be paid December salaries

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Officers of the Parliamentary Service have been informed that they are not likely to be paid their December salaries as Christmas approaches.



This is because, as of 20th December 2023, the Parliamentary Service is yet to receive notification of transfer of salaries for the month of December 2023.



“Consequently, Officers of the Service may not be paid their salaries for the month of December before the Christmas holidays.



“Given the circumstances, the Service has made the necessary financial arrangements to cushion Officers during the Christmas holidays. The support will be made available to Officers before the House rises on 22nd December 2023,” a notice signed by Daniel T. Chirawura, Director of Finance said.



The Service expressed its gratitude to the Officers for their patience and understanding.



