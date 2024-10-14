Stanbic Bank focused on building next generation of indigenous businesses

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Kwamina Asomaning, CEO of Stanbic Bank Ghana, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting local businesses' growth during a visit to Lesfam Industries as part of Customer Service Week.



He praised Lesfam’s founders, Mr. and Mrs. Adjei-Mensah, for their vision and resilience in transitioning from distributors to manufacturers.



Asomaning highlighted Stanbic's tailored financial support, which has been crucial to Lesfam’s success.



Lesfam’s CEO, Lesley Adjei-Mensah, expressed gratitude for Stanbic's unwavering support, crediting the bank with enabling their business transformation. Lesfam is now a key player in Ghana's manufacturing and distribution sector.