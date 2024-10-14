You are here: HomeNews2024 10 14Article 1993373

Stanbic Bank focused on building next generation of indigenous businesses

Kwamina Asomaning, CEO of Stanbic Bank Ghana, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting local businesses' growth during a visit to Lesfam Industries as part of Customer Service Week.

He praised Lesfam’s founders, Mr. and Mrs. Adjei-Mensah, for their vision and resilience in transitioning from distributors to manufacturers.

Asomaning highlighted Stanbic's tailored financial support, which has been crucial to Lesfam’s success.

Lesfam’s CEO, Lesley Adjei-Mensah, expressed gratitude for Stanbic's unwavering support, crediting the bank with enabling their business transformation. Lesfam is now a key player in Ghana's manufacturing and distribution sector.

