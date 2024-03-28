Stanford University professor criticizes Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill as distraction from governance issues

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Stanford University's Professor Larry Diamond has expressed deep concern over Ghana's recent passage of an anti-gay bill, labeling it a distraction from the country's governance challenges.



Prof. Diamond questioned the rationale behind the bill and its support among some segments of the population.



He raised the issue of focusing on prosecuting a minority group based on traits they were born with, calling it a diversion from addressing the real issues facing the country.



Speaking on Citi TV he stated, “One concern to put it bluntly is the bill parliament has adopted although it’s not transmitted, which I think is a diversion from the real developments of issues facing the country. People have different religious convictions in many ways which is an admirable thing. They have a religious faith that can be resourced, it can be a moral resource if you take it seriously.”



Prof. Diamond emphasized the importance of religious convictions but noted that targeting individuals based on their sexual identity was morally wrong.



“It can be a source of solace and cooperation, but what’s the aim of prosecuting people who were born and all of the psychological research is showing that the sexual identity is determined by genetics inherent at a very young age.”



He added, “So, picking on people who are gender fluid, lesbians, gays, transgender whatever, what is going to be next? You are going pick on people who are in wheelchairs, who use their left hand to eat, rather than the right hand.



‘It’s not morally right I think to beat up on and bully from the vulnerable minority this way. It can be a very effective tool for this bullying. To divert attention from bad governance and it’s really not what the great religious figures have in mind when they called for tolerance and all of those children being loved.”



He urged a reevaluation of the bill, emphasizing the need for compassion and understanding towards all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation.