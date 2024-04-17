State House to host funeral rites for veteran journalist 'Wofa K.K.'

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

The late veteran broadcast journalist, Martin Kwabena Kwakye, affectionately known as 'Wofa K.K.', will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 27, 2024, during final funeral rites to be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



His family has announced that his mortal remains will be interred in Sekyere Kwaman, Ashanti Region, while the funeral ceremonies continue in the capital city.



Dignitaries expected to bid him farewell include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare Osei, Ministers of State, and heads of agencies and state institutions.



Prior to the final rites, a 12-hour mass requiem was held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the forecourt of Oman FM in Madina Zongo Junction, marking the one-week observance of Wofa K.K.'s passing.



Known for his illustrious career in broadcasting, Wofa K.K. served as the Director of Radio at Oman FM, among other notable roles in media and journalism.



His contributions and leadership in various capacities have left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian media landscape. Throughout his career, Wofa K.K. faced challenges with resilience and adaptability, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to excellence.



He leaves behind a legacy of professionalism and dedication to his craft, survived by his spouse and four children.