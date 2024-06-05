State interest pops up in Adamus mining saga

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The High Court has ruled on the establishment of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee Adamus Mining Resources' operations, aiming to safeguard national interests by monitoring gold exports.



The court's decision follows a press statement by Adamus Mining questioning the existence of such a ruling.



The company claims to have appealed the IMC's creation successfully, citing procedural flaws.



However, the court order stands pending further legal proceedings, with the IMC tasked to manage the company until a final judgment is reached.



The dispute revolves around a share transfer agreement and the legitimacy of key company figures.