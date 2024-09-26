State of emergency not solution to galamsey – Salam Mustapha

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, has dismissed calls for a state of emergency to tackle illegal mining (galamsey), arguing that it won’t resolve the issue.



He believes a more strategic approach is needed to address the root causes of the problem.



Speaking on Citi FM, Mustapha stressed that only a comprehensive understanding and rethinking of the issue will yield sustainable results, instead of temporary measures that create a cycle of recurrence.



His remarks come amidst mounting pressure from civil society organizations and other groups urging for tougher government action against galamsey.