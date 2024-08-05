Staunch NPP supporter sells his vote to NDC member for Ghs500 on street, invoke curses on himself to seal the deal

Politics of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

A man wearing an NPP t-shirt was caught on camera selling his vote to an NDC member by the roadside.



Despite claiming loyalty to the NPP, he pledged to vote for NDC's John Mahama in the upcoming elections.



After a brief conversation, the NDC member gave him 500 cedis, prompting the man to swear an oath to vote for Mahama.



This incident has raised concerns about vote-buying and electoral integrity, with political analysts emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in the election process.







