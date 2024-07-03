Stolen ECG cable found in electrical shop at Tema

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Four individuals—Lucky Grayson Eseche, Obi Innocent, Esther Sebi, and Malvin Kwame Tamakloe—have been arraigned at an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing ECG cables valued at GH¢95,000.



They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail of GH¢100,000 each.



The theft was discovered on June 21, 2024, and the cables were traced to Innocent's shop, where he was caught concealing their identity.



Subsequent arrests followed, with the suspects admitting to the crime and implicating another person.



Investigations continue to identify other syndicate members and recover more stolen cables.