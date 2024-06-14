Stolen cash of murdered Jirapa Dubai CEO was found with suspects – MP Reveals

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Hon. Cletus Seidu Dapilah, MP for Jirapa, has revealed that stolen money from the murdered CEO of Royal Cozy Hills Hotel, Eric Johnson, was recovered from suspects.



In his statement, Dapilah expressed frustration over the case's transfer from the Wa High Court, noting, “Monies of Eric were stolen and found with accused persons.”



He and Johnson’s family are dissatisfied with the case's current handling. Eric Johnson was fatally stabbed at his home on February 11, 2024, and seven individuals, including hotel staff, have been arrested and are aiding police investigations.