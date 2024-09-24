Stop attacking EC - NAPO cautions NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against attacking the Electoral Commission (EC) as the December 7 elections approach.



Speaking to chiefs and religious leaders in New Edubiase, Ashanti Region, he stressed the importance of peaceful engagements with the EC, urging political parties to question the electoral body with decorum to avoid creating tension.



Dr. Prempeh expressed concern over the NDC's portrayal of the EC as biased, warning that such actions could jeopardize national peace and development.