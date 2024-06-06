Stop holding yourself as NDC PC for Amenfi Central – Court to Joana Cudjoe Gyan

Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The High Court in Sekondi has granted an injunction against Joana Cudjoe Gyan, restraining her from claiming to be the NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central.



The court order which was issued by Justice G. K Gyan-Kontoh, also prevents the NDC from recognizing her as the candidate.



The injunction was granted due to allegations of forgery against Joana Cudjoe Gyan, relating to her voter ID and NDC party card.



The applicants and five NDC members, must file an undertaking to pay damages if the injunction is later found to be unnecessary.



