Stop killing our people …Management of SRI Gh. warns Adeiso Community

Regional News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

SRI Ghana Oil Extraction Company Limited is concerned about ongoing attacks and killings of its workers by some Adeiso community members in the Eastern Region.



According to Operations Manager Mr. Ramprakash, three workers, including an Okyeman Environment Protection Taskforce member, were killed, and heavy equipment was burnt within a year.



Despite compensating land users, resistance persists.



The company plans to acquire more land and expand, potentially creating over 100 jobs. Attacks, reported to the police, remain unresolved.



Apapam Akwansrahene Nana Baah Kwabena identified Getrude Oppong as inciting violence, urging the community to support the company for economic benefits.