Stop manhunting me and tell me when and where to meet you – Oliver to Police

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Private legal practitioner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has urged the Ghana Police Service to stop pursuing him, stating he is willing to appear when notified.
This follows the police's announcement of a manhunt for him, claiming he engaged in lawlessness during the Democracy Hub demonstration, including blocking roads and dismantling police barriers.
Barker-Vormawor was seen in videos taking a key from a police vehicle and toppling barricades.
He expressed readiness to meet police with his lawyers and called for information about a minor in custody and 15 others arrested during the protest.