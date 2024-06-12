Stop pushing Bawumia to name running mate – Hackman Owusu Agyemang to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Hackman Owusu Agyemang, Chairman of the NPP Council of Elders, has urged party members to stop pressuring Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to name his running mate.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, he emphasized that Dr. Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate, needs time to consult broadly and assert his leadership.



Owusu Agyemang highlighted that elections are won by presidential candidates, not their running mates, and criticized the undue pressure on Bawumia.



He also dismissed comparisons with the NDC's process, stating the NPP will follow its own timeline and due process in naming a running mate.